Spalletti refuses to make a drama out of Inter’s opening defeat

Luciano Spalletti was critical of his players rather than the officials after seeing his Inter side go down 1-0 at Sassuolo on Sunday evening.

The Nerazzurri went behind to a Domenico Berardi penalty, and were unable pull themselves back into the match.

“At the end I greeted the trio [of officials],” Spalletti explained, “and I discussed certain things with them, but nothing else happened, and I’ve nothing else to say.”

“I must admit that our opponents played well, they worked on the counter-attack, they let us have the play and in the meantime were compact and didn’t give us anything.

“Going behind complicated everything, we weren’t good enough at finding a way to get back, and they were able to counter-attack us even better then.”

Spalletti will have a week to rally his troops before Inter face Torino at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza next week.