Superb Saul Sends Super Cup to Atletico Madrid

Two extra time goals from Saul then Koke gave Atletico Madrid a hard-fought 4-2 win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Super Cup.

Tallinn’s Lillekula Stadium played host to European football’s pre-season showpiece, and it took no time at all before Diego Costa opened the scoring – just one minute – but goals from Karim Benzema and then a Sergio Ramos penalty gave Real the lead, before Costa levelled late on to send the tie to extra time.

Having lost both the 2014 and 2016 Champions League finals to their bitter rivals, Atletico were buoyed by that late equaliser and first Saul bagged an impressive volley to put the Colchoneros back into the lead, then Koke made sure his side began the season by lifting some silverware.