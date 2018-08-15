Toni backs AC Milan’s Higuain to outscore Cristiano Ronaldo

Luca Toni is confident that new AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuain will outscore not only former Juventus and Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo but everyone else in Serie A this season.

Higuain arrives at the Stadio San Siro as part of the deal that saw Leonardo Bonucci return to Turin, as the Rossoneri also landed Mattia Caldara, though money was also exchanged for the Argentina international.

“Cristiano Ronaldo is a signing from the 1990s,” Toni told Tuttosport.

“With Ronaldo, Juventus have forced other clubs to have big transfer windows as well. Inter have worked well while Higuain will give AC Milan a big leap in quality.

“Ronaldo, Higuain and [Mauro] Icardi could all get 30 goals this season.”

Before concluding, the ex-Italy striker gave his backing for Serie A’s top scorer this season.

“A prediction? Pipita for capocannoniere!”