Torino race to complete double signing from Spain

Torino are hopeful of completing a deadline day swoop for Villarreal midfielder Roberto Soriano and Valencia striker Simone Zaza.

The Granata have spent modestly on the transfer market so far, taking into account for players such as M’Baye Niang and Tomas Rincon who have made loan moves permanent.

Now however the Turin based side are keen to make two late hits on the market, with La Stampa claiming both Soriano and Zaza could complete their transfers today.

Soriano has already arrived in Italy ahead of his initial loan move with an option to purchase for €14 million, and is expected to take his medical this morning.

His compatriot Zaza would be a more complicated deal to get over the line in time, a player Torino see as ideal cover for the prolific Andrea Belotti up front.

Torino are aware of clubs interested in Daniele Baselli, who could join AC Milan should their pursuit of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic fail.