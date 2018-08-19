Torino v Roma: Line-Ups

It has been an interesting summer for Roma and Eusebio Di Francesco’s new-look side will be hoping to get off to a perfect start in Serie A as they travel to face Torino in Italy’s ‘other’ Stadio Olimpico.

How they deal with Radja Nainggolan and Alisson’s absences will be key to any success they are to have this term, with the Belgian departing for Inter while the Brazilian left in a big-money move to Liverpool.

In Andrea Belotti and Simone Zaza Toro boast two of Italy’s striking options and the pair will be looking to prove their own points this season. Belotti was unplayable in 2016/17, netting 26 times in Serie A, but he managed just 10 goals in 32 league appearances during 2017/18 as he played through injury at times.

Zaza doesn’t start meanwhile on his return to Italy, and indeed Turin, after an underwhelming spell in the Premier League with West Ham United before helping Valencia return to the Champions League with his 13 goals in LaLiga.

Roma’s new boys will be looking to hit the ground running too and there is a lot of hope and expectation surrounding Bryan Cristante and Justin Kluivert in particular, though neither have managed to force their way into the starting XI. Javier Pastore though is a new arrival who will feature from the off in midfield.

Torino: Sirigu; Izzo, Nkoulou, Moretti; De Silvestri, Baselli, Rincon, Meite, Berenguer; Falque, Belotti.

Roma: Olsen; Florenzi, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Pastore; Cengiz, Dzeko, El Shaarawy.