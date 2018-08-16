Vrsaljko eyeing European run with Inter

New Inter signing Sime Vrsaljko has admitted that a good Champions League run is well within the club’s capabilities and is something that they can focus on this season.

A summer of impressive spending in which Radja Nainggolan, Lautaro Martinez, Stefan De Vrij, Kwadwo Asamoah and others joined the Nerazzurri in addition to the Croatian defender has optimism high at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza.

Vrsaljko is excited about what is to come at his new club, having swapped a perennial Champions League contender for a club who have only this season returned to the competition.

“Coming to the club was my choice and there was great effort on all sides to complete it. We have a good team here who can do well and we want to be happy at the end of the season,” he told reporters at his unveiling.

“This is a team with a lot of experience and many young players who want to fight until the end and we can certainly pick up good results.

“I have also played in the Champions League with Atletico and it is a beautiful thing for your career. We’re going to play in it now and I think we can do well but there are other strong teams so we must prepare well.”

Vrsaljko is also the latest Croatian star to join the club and he revealed that he spoke with his compatriots before joining, a move which it seems was long overdue.

“I talked a lot to Brozo and Ivan [Perisic] before joining and I’ve already settled in well. I know more or less everyone already and I already feel very much at ease because it seems like I’ve been here for three months and not 10 days,” he added.

“When I played in Genoa and Sassuolo, I was often in discussions with Inter but then I eventually moved to Spain but I’ve always been close to Inter and I’m happy to be here now. The rest is in the past.”