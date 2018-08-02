Vrsaljko happy to reunite with Croatia teammates at Inter

New Inter signing Sime Vrsaljko can’t wait to reunite with international teammates Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic after completing his move from Atletico Madrid.

The 26-year-old was a key contributor in Croatia’s run to the World Cup final, and his performances caught the eye of the Nerazzurri, who signed him on loan for €6.5 million with an option to make it permanent next summer for €17.5m.

Vrsaljko revealed he spoke with his international teammates about joining Inter, as he was keen to return to Italy.

“I’ve already played in Italy,” he told Inter TV. “After Genoa and Sassuolo, I am ready for my adventure with Inter.

“I talked a lot about Inter with Perisic and Brozovic, but it was my decision as I wanted to return to Italy and play for Inter.

“I’ve heard from [former Sassuolo teammate Matteo] Politano via a message, and he told me that he’s happy we’re together again after our time at Sassuolo.”

This season will see Inter feature in the Champions League for the first time since 2011/2012, and Vrsaljko is up for the challenge.

“Every player can bring something,” he added. “We will play in the Champions League this season, and we will be obligated to give 120 percent in order to achieve an important result and make our fans happy.

“I want to say hello to all the Nerazzurri fans. I will give my heart on the field and I am hope that at the end of the season we will all be happy.”

Vrsaljko featured in 54 games for Atletico Madrid over the past two seasons.