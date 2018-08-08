West Ham United offer €10 million for Roma midfielder

Maxime Gonalons could be on his way to the Premier League, with reports indicating West Ham United have offered €10 million for the Roma midfielder.

The Hammers recently saw Cheikhou Kouyate depart for Crystal Palace, and it appears they have identified the Frenchman as a possible replacement ahead of the start of the season.

The Sun reports West Ham have made a €10m offer for Gonalons, who was previously linked with moves to Everton and Palace.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder would be open to the move, as previous reports had stated the 29-year-old is keen to return to France due to family reasons, though a move to the Premier League may be too good to turn down.

Last season saw Gonalons make just 12 Serie A starts for Roma. He ended the season with 16 league appearances, though he failed to hit the back of the net in those matches.