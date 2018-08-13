Willian: I would have left Chelsea if Conte stayed

Chelsea winger Willian has revealed he would have left the club this summer if former head coach Antonio Conte had remained in charge.

The Italian was sacked and replaced with ex- Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri, who opened the season with a 3-0 victory over Huddersfield on Saturday.

Willian was linked with moves to Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United this summer, but he made it clear things could have been different had a coaching change not been made.

“No chance,” he told the Evening Standard when asked if he would have stayed with Conte. “No. I’m here because I want to play for Chelsea.

“I will only leave if Chelsea want me to go.”

Willian heaped praise on Sarri after the Blues’ win on Saturday, revealing he’s having fun playing in the Italian’s system.

“The manager tells us to play, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch,” Willian said.

“Is it fun to play this way? I think so. We have a lot of players with quality up front, like Eden Hazard and Pedro. Players like that want to play football.

“That’s why he [Sarri] talked about ‘fun’ football [after arriving at Chelsea]. This is what we will try to do this season.”