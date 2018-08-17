Zenit winger flies in to complete Atalanta switch

Zenit St. Petersburg wide man Emiliano Rigoni has landed in Italy to complete his move to Atalanta on loan with an option to buy set at €15 million.

The 25 year-old Argentine international caught the eye during his time with Independiente, prompting the Russian side to offer up to €10m for his services.

However after just under a year with Zenit a new chapter could be about to begin for Rigoni, who Sky Sport Italia reveal is on the verge of completing his move to Atalanta.

Upon arrival Rigoni declared: “I am happy to be here and I want to do well for Atalanta, both in Europe and in Serie A” in an interview with Sky Sport Italia.

“I have heard great things about Atalanta, Papu Gomez and Tanque [German] Denis also recommended I join, I had been wanting to play in Serie A for a while,” he concluded.

The Nerazzurri have already strengthened in the attacking third with the arrival of Duvan Zapata and Marco Tumminello.