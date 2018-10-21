AC Milan and Inter scouts observing River Plate youngster

Inter and AC Milan have sent scouts to Argentina to observe up and coming River Plate youngster Exequiel Palacios, both with a view of convincing the player to reject their cross-town rival.

The 20-year-old has emerged as a solid midfield enforcer with limitless energy and composure on the ball, making him ideally suited to the rigorous playing style of Italy.

Gazzetta dello Sport understands the Rossoneri and Nerazzurri are prepared to fight it out for the signature of Palacios, who is taking time to consider the various options he has on the table.

Milan are keen on acquiring an alternative to Lucas Biglia in the heart of their midfield, with Palacios seen to possess the same attributes as his compatriot.

Inter have established a complex network of scouts and informants in Argentina that has served them well over the years, most recently in the acquisition of Lautaro Martinez from Racing Club.