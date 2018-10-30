AC Milan defender’s injury worse than first feared

The injury sustained by AC Milan defender Mattia Caldara to his calf is more serious than was initially expected and he is set for three months on the sidelines.

Since moving to the San Siro in the summer from Juventus, the 24-year-old has had an injury-plagued start to life in Milan, while also sitting out due to tactical reasons as he learns to adjust to a four-man back-line.

However, he has suffered another setback due to a a three centimetre tear to the muscle in his right calf and that is now likely to keep him out of action until early February.

“There is a problem with his calf and he will be out for a couple of months we think,” said coach Gennaro Gattuso following Sunday’s victory over Sampdoria.

Unfortunately for the Rossoneri, they will now be without him for a little longer and the mood of the player and the medical staff is not optimistic that he will make it back before the three-month timeline.

Caldara has made just one appearance with the Diavolo since his summer move, featuring in the Europa League away to Dudelange.