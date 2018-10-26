AC Milan goalkeeper voices support for Gattuso

AC Milan keeper Pepe Reina has called for calm following his side’s defeat to Real Betis in the Europa League, while also expressing their faith in coach Gennaro Gattuso.

The Rossoneri were second best for vast periods of their 2-1 defeat to the Spanish side at the Stadio San Siro, losing Samu Castillejo to a red card in dying minutes.

“Betis moved the ball well and at times it makes you irritated as an opponent, we have to read these situations better,” Reina told Sky Sport Italia.

“They did really well, they are a good team but we have to watch this game again and learn from our mistakes. This is part of the game, at times there are errors but the important thing is to recover and learn from them.

“We aren’t looking for people to blame, we need to be calm, try to learn from our mistakes and move forward.”

Reina also responded to reports the squad has been losing confidence in Gattuso, who’s position as coach has become increasingly precarious following the derby defeat.

“We have more faith than ever in the coach,” Reina continued. “We can do well, it’s not all negative. We must be calm and evaluate things with a cool head.”