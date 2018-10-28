AC Milan hold on to survive Sampdoria scare

AC Milan got back to winning ways with a spirited performance and 3-2 victory over Sampdoria at the Stadio San Siro on Sunday evening.

Following a turbulent week which resulted in defeat in the Derby della Madonnina against Inter, and Europa League against Real Betis, Rossnoeri coach Gennaro Gattuso decided to switch from his usual 4-3-3 to a 4-4-2 formation.

Patrick Cutrone opened the scoring for the hosts, before a quick double from Riccardo Saponara and Fabio Quagliarella put Samp in front. However, Milan rallied and Gonzalo Higuain then Suso scored to earn all three points for the Rossoneri.

Despite the win, there are still issues at the back for Milan, who have now conceded in 15 straight Serie A matches for the first time since December 1946.

A much better Milan started the game, with the change in formation clearly working for the players and Gattuso.

The reward came after 17 minutes as Suso crossed for Cutrone who headed in at the back post. However, the lead lasted just four minutes.

Saponara got on the end of a crossfield ball, and cut inside from the left, beating Davide Calabria, then Mateo Musacchio, before firing a low shot into the far corner.

Just after the half hour, Sampdoria took the lead as Quagliarella brilliantly got on the end of a Saponara long ball to rifle past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Higuain tested Emil Audero with shot low from just inside the penalty area, but the Samp goalkeeper made a good stop, but the equaliser was on the way.

A lovely one-two between Cutrone and Higuain put the Argentine in on goal, and he made no mistake finishing into the right hand corner.

After the break, Diego Laxalt found Higuain in the penalty area, and he turned before firing at Audero. Suso also forced a good save from the goalkeeper.

That was just the precursor as Suso did have the ball in the back of the net with a magnificent strike, curled into the far right corner, and despite claims of offside, it was ruled good by VAR.

Samp pressed for an equaliser, though Milan were dangerous on the counter as Laxalt hit the post after some pinball in the box.

PROBLEMS AT THE BACK

A win is a win, but even though Milan got the win, there are still many questions over the backline performance. Just twice Sampdoria got shots on target, and twice they scored which leaves Milan with a defensive record only which sees Sassuolo in the Top 10 with a worse one. Musacchio isn’t the partner for Alessio Romagnoli and both full backs are suspect when asked to defend.

HIGUAIN NEEDS HELP

In the last few games he looked isolated, but against Samp he was invigorated. Calling on the fans to make some noise, chasing men down and playing off Cutrone with aplomb. It was a new Gonzalo, and it is one which Milan need to support, as if you give him just that, he will score.