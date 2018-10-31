AC Milan look to jump the queue for PSG star amidst Liverpool interest

With a contract renewal at Paris Saint-Germain becoming increasingly unlikely, AC Milan are hoping to pip interest from a number of Premier League and La Liga clubs to land Adrien Rabiot.

The France international has spent his entire career in Paris but will see his contract expire at the end of the season, with talks over a new deal breaking down.

It has prompted a battle to land him on a free transfer ensuing, with the likes of Juventus, Liverpool, Manchester City and Barcelona all expressing an interest.

However, Milan sporting director Leonardo will look to take advantage of a close friendship with Rabiot’s mother, who also serves as his agent, to bring the 23-year-old to the Stadio San Siro, according to Corriere dello Sport.

Indeed, the Rossoneri are weighing up an approach to land Rabiot in January for a fee, rather than wait to sign him on a free transfer next summer and risk being gazumped by a European rival.

Rabiot has scored 24 goals in 219 appearances for PSG, winning Ligue 1 four times with the club.