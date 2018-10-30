AC Milan to lean on rejuvenated left flank against Genoa

After playing a key role in AC Milan’s victory over Sampdoria, Diego Laxalt and Ricardo Rodriguez could be called upon to take down Genoa on Wednesday.

The Rossoneri enter the contest on the back of an entertaining 3-2 victory over the Blucerchiati, with the two aforementioned names playing a key role in the result.

Rodriguez has looked settled this season after a difficult first campaign in Italy, with coach Gennaro Gattuso fielding him in eight of Milan’s nine Serie A matches to date.

However it was the inclusion of Laxalt on Sunday in the Rossoneri’s 4-4-2 that made a big difference, as the Uruguayan made the most of Giacomo Bonaventura’s absence.

The 25-year-old’s drive and determination were evident for all to see, and he was only denied a goal himself by the post.

Although Hakan Calhanoglu made his return from injury in the match, Laxalt could keep his starting shirt – especially with Bonaventura’s condition yet to be determined.

Add in Rodriguez who could do no wrong against Sampdoria, and Milan’s left flank could be a deciding factor in helping them to another victory on Wednesday.