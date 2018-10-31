AC Milan v Genoa: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan take on Genoa for their 101st Serie A meeting, which is also the rescheduled Week 1 fixture, postponed in the wake of the Morandi Bridge tragedy.

After going 15 Serie A matches without a cleansheet since December 1946, Milan will be hoping that they can shore up the defence against the Rossoblu who have taken just one point from three matches when facing Gennaro Gattuso’s men.

The first half should bring goals for the Rossoneri as no team has scored as many in the opening 45 minutes – nine – while Genoa have conceded the most in the same time period – eleven.

AC Milan:G. Donnarumma; Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Calhanoglu, Laxalt; Cutrone, Higuain.

Genoa:Radu; Biraschi, Gunter Koray, Zukanovic; Lazovic, Romulo, Mazzitelli, Bessa, Criscito; Kouamé, Piatek.