AC Milan v Real Betis: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Real Betis to the Stadio San Siro for their Europa League Group F clash with the Rossoneri aiming to keep their perfect European record this season alive.

Only once before have the clubs been paired together in UEFA competition, Betis prevailing 3-2 on aggregate in the 1977/78 European Cup Winners’ Cup first-round – though Milan won the home leg 2-1.

In total, Milan have face Spanish sides 55 times, winning just 18 of them. While, at home, they have won 12 of 26 contests though only one of the past nine.

AC Milan:Reina; Calabria, Romagnoli, Zapata, Laxalt; Bakayoko, Biglia, Bonaventura; Castillejo, Higuain, Borini.

Real Betis:Pau Lopez; Mandi, Bartra, Sidnei; Barragan, Lo Celso, Carvalho, Canales, Junior Firpo; Leon, Sanabria.