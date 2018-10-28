AC Milan v Sampdoria: Official Line-Ups

AC Milan welcome Sampdoria to the Stadio San Siro for their Round 10 Serie A clash, with Rossoneri boss Gennaro Gattuso under real pressure given his side have lost their last two games.

Luckily for the Milan coach, the Rossoneri have won four of their last six Serie A matches against Sampdoria with four of the last six meetings at the San Siro ending with a 1-0 score line – two wins apiece.

However, Milan will need to breakthrough a solid Samp defence that have conceded just four goals so far this season, which is their best record over their previous 61 Serie A campaigns.

AC Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, R. Rodríguez; Suso, Kessié, Biglia, Laxalt; Higuaín

Sampdoria: Audero; Bereszynski, Tonelli, Andersen, Murru; Linetty, Ekdal, Praet; Saponara; Defrel, Quagliarella