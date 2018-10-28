Aina: Life in Italy is like me, relaxed and easy

Torino winger Ola Aina was happy about his great performance against Fiorentina, as he was crucial for the Granata’s equaliser.

It was his deflected shot which brought the game level, and he underlined how life in Italy is relaxed and enjoyable, although he admitted missing England.

“I’m very happy about my performance, the team performance,” the former Chelsea man told reporters. “It was just unfortunate that we were unable to come away with a win.

“We tried to create chances, but sometimes these things don’t happen.”

Aina also spoke about fighting for a place in the starting lineup, with the 22-year-old having started five of Torino’s 10 games this season.

“It’s a competition for positions,” he went on, “and everybody has the right to play. Everybody is equally as good as each other, and it’s good, healthy competition.

“I’ve got a good relationship with Alejandro Berenguer. When I play he encourages me, when he plays I encourage him. Everybody fully backs the coach’s decision.”

It’s a new life for Aina in Italy, who joined the Granata in the summer, and revealed he is happy with how his new adventure is going.

“I am enjoying life in Italy, although I do miss England,” Aina continued. “Sometimes you have to make the sacrifices, but I’m enjoying it.

“What do I like the most? Food has to be up there, but also the way of living. It’s nice and easy, it’s a bit like me: easy.”