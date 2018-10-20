Allegri dismisses links with Manchester United’s Pogba

With Juventus due to face Manchester United in the Champions League on Tuesday, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri denied speculation that Paul Pogba could be set for a return to the Allianz Stadium.

Pogba joined United from Juventus in 2016 for a fee of €105 million, but recent strains in his relationship with current Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho has reignited rumours of a second departure from Manchester.

“I haven’t heard anything about it,” Allegri told reporters. “He is a Manchester United player, and Tuesday will be a great game in a wonderful stadium.

“There will be two angry teams [after the both drew over the weekend]. Before the game today I warned the team of how United had played the last five minuted against Chelsea.

“We don’t have to do things as they do them. However, we played the last 30 minutes badly, compared to their last five.”