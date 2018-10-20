Allegri: Everyone at Juventus is angry at the dropped points

After dropping two points against Genoa, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri admitted his side are livid at the 1-1 result of the game.

Ronaldo’s fifth goal for Juventus looked to have set them on their way to a 12th straight win of the season, but it was cancelled out by Daniel Bessa’s first of the current campaign.

“Of course I regret not getting the win,” Allegri told the press. “We let our heads get out of the game too early, allowing Piatek a shot on goal, and then conceding.

“They were always in the game without ever looking dangerous, but then we conceded due to a lack of attention.

“We had time to put it right, but the players played in a very one-dimensional way. We had to keep the ball close to their penalty area and try to play football.

“Everyone is very angry, and the players understand that they left two points on the pitch today.”

Genoa scored after the ball looked to be heading out of play, but a wicked bounce kept it in and Kouame perfectly crossed for Bessa who headed home unmarked.

“It makes me angry,” Allegri went on. “We had fallen asleep even before the cross. We had to become more compact in the four or five seconds before the cross.

“There isn’t much else to say, as when the ball comes into the area you have to mark players.”

The draw means Juventus have now lost their perfect start to the campaign, though Allegri isn’t to downbeat about that fact.

“I said in the pre-match press conference that you can’t always win,” the Juventus coach went on. “It’s normal for everyone to say you are unbeatable, then for you to drop your guard.

“The team thought that they had done enough to get the points. We waited for the final whistle. And Calcio is fantastic because on one opportunity you can conceded, just like that.

“For the last 30 minutes of the game we were already somewhere else. We faced a team that worked very hard against us.”