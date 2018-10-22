Allegri: If Juventus beat Manchester United then we are almost through

With Manchester United hosting Juventus in the Champions League on Tuesday night, Bianconeri coach Massimilano Allegri feels that if his side win, they will have one foot in the knockout stage.

Juventus won both their previous Group H matches against Valencia and Young Boys, with Manchester United drawing their last match against the Spanish side, leaving them two point behind the Bianconeri going into the match at Old Trafford.

“This is an important month, and an important period which we didn’t start well as we drew with Genoa at the weekend,” Allegri said. “But if we do win [against United], we will have one foot in the next round. We have to play well from a technical point of view, otherwise we will put ourselves in a tough situation.

“They are all big, strong, physical players so we have to really focus and be carful when we have the ball at our feet. There are lots of young players on both teams, and they are the future of football, so it will be a real test for them.

“United are a technical team, and a fast team, which is built to win and they also have an experienced manager in Mourinho. So we have to play the perfect game in all aspects, which we need, in order to get back to the right mental level.

“We felt on Saturday, that the game was won before it was actually won. We have to play football, because if we try to take part in a physical battle we will lose.”