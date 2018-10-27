Allegri: It’s impossible to play well every week in a 38-game season

It took a second-half Cristiano Ronaldo brace for Juventus to come from behind against lowly Empoli on Saturday afternoon but Massimiliano Allegri insists that the Bianconeri deserved their three points.

Francesco Caputo gave the hosts an unlikely lead but the Old Lady ensured normal service was resumed before too long of the second half had passed.

“I would describe this as a deserved victory against a good team,” Allegri said in his post-match press conference.

“Over 38 games in a league it is impossible to play every game well and in Genoa, we played well for 55 minutes, tonight we played well for the first ten, then less well, then improved again.

“I told the guys beforehand that today would be difficult but, one way or another, we had to win, and they did that.”

Juan Cuadrado appeared in an unconventional midfield role on Saturday, and Allegri says the Colombian did well.

“Cuadrado did well as the mezzala,” he said. “He is more used to being played on the wing, but he did a good job.”