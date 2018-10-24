Allegri: Juventus played well, and could have scored more against Manchester United

After a dominant display against Manchester United, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri was content with the performance of his team and admitted they could have won by more than a one goal margin.

Paulo Dybala ultimately proved to be the match winner, as Juve dominted from start to finish, having over 70 percent possession in the first half, and limiting United to just two shots on target over the 90 minutes.

“I expected the team to play a great game,” Allegri told the press. “And had one especially on the high balls.

“The players were good in the first have and we could have scored more goals. In the second we were a little brittle, and gave them [United] something to latch onto.

“But overall, I would say the team played well, and the players have shown when to up the tempo and when to slow it down.

“That is something different to Saturday as we fell asleep in the second half. I was pleasantly surprised by how the team played tonight.”

Juventus now sit firmly at the top of Group H, five points clear of second place Manchester United, though Allegri isn’t counting his chickens yet.

“We have taken another few steps forward,” the Bianconeri coach went on. “We have put our mark on getting through, and are now well positioned in first place.

“Everything depends on the game at home against Manchester United.”

The match winner Dybala, put in another stellar performance in the Champions League, and has scored five goals in his last four games, as many as in his previous 24 appearances in Europe’s premier club competition.

“He played well,” Allegri continued. “As he has done on other occasions. I took him off as I needed fresh legs to lengthen the pitch.

“These are important changes to make as those who came on give the team more substance.”