Allegri: Now it is time for Juventus to win the Champions League

After twice coming close to Champions League success under his watch, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that it is time for the team to step up and end their wait for continental glory.

Despite a glittering history of domestic success and utter domination of the domestic game for much of the past decade, Champions League glory has eluded for the Bianconeri, with their last title win in that competition coming over 20 years away.

Speaking at the opening of a new Adidas store in Milan on Tuesday, accompanied by many of his players, Allegri insisted that he is now motivated massively to go one better than their recent final losses to Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

“The team is doing well and the story for Juventus is clear. In the last seven years, we have won seven Scudetti and reached two Champions League finals,” he told media at the event.

“Staying at that level and continuing to improve is something that is increasingly difficult to do but there is only one thing left for us: to win the Champions League.

“This year, there is [another] very strong candidate who will likely get to the latter stage and that is Barcelona. We will need to make sure we are ready if we must face them.

“To do well in the Champions League though, you need a little bit of luck and have a fully fit squad when you get to the knockout stages in March.”

Although he has only presided over him for four months, Allegri also was keen to make the Ballon d’Or case for Juventus’ star summer signing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I think that Cristiano deserves the Ballon d’Or for what he has done and what he is still doing this year. I think that the winner will between himself and Luka Modric,” Allegri added.

“He has brought so much value to us. He has brought a great international experience and has lifted the level of his teammates.”