Ancelotti: Juventus draw against Genoa was no motivation for dominant Napoli

Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti has insisted that his side are only focused on maintaining their strong form and were not affected by Serie A leaders Juventus, following a 3-0 win over Udinese on Saturday.

An early Fabian Ruiz strike was followed by Dries Mertens’ late penalty and a smart Marko Rog goal to give the Partenopei all three points at the Dacia Arena, closing the gap on Juventus to four points.

The victory came as the champions were held to a 1-1 draw against Genoa earlier in the day, but Ancelotti was adamant that Napoli were only thinking of their own performances and did not change their approach accordingly.

“We wanted to win because we are thinking first and foremost about continuing our own positive path, not because of Juventus’ result,” the former AC Milan and Chelsea coach declared in his post match press conference.

“We did not have much time to prepare anyway, and we do not go into matches thinking about other teams. We only think about how we can improve ourselves.”

Napoli take on Roma at the Stadio San Paolo next weekend, with Ancelotti set to face off against the team with which he enjoyed an illustrious playing career from 1979 to 1987.