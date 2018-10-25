Ancelotti: Napoli need more courage and personality

Carlo Ancelotti was understandably disappointed after his Napoli side let their lead slip late away to Paris Saint-Germain and, as a result, lost their place as unlikely Group G leaders.

The Partenopei remain in the qualification places though with a point and now having played each of the other group members, they will fancy their chances of progression from the competition’s most competitive group.

“We have both regrets and satisfaction,” Ancelotti said at his post-match press conference.

“Our effort deserved victory but we know that PSG have a lot of quality and at any moment they can punish you.

“It doesn’t change much and now they will come to our home and we will see a similar match.”

Although Ancelotti was pleased by the result, he urged his players to show more bravery and self-belief going forward.

“We need more continuity,” he added, “more courage and more personality.

“We have shown it against a big side but we need to believe in ourselves and show more consistency.”