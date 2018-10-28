Ancelotti singles out underrated Napoli midfielder for specific praise

Following Napoli’s 1-1 draw at home to Roma on Sunday night in Serie A action, coach Carlo Ancelotti was keen to highlight the role that Fabian Ruiz has played this season.

The 22-year-old joined the club from Real Betis during the summer transfer window and has had a big impact in his early career at the Stadio San Paolo, impressing once more against the Giallorossi.

“Fabian was one of the best on the field. He is a great player and showed fantastic pace and presence. When we have the ball, he is very focused and knows his position so well,” Ancelotti told Sky Sport Italia.

“Even if he is playing in a slightly different position to last year, he has settled in so well. He is a big signing for our season. He is a player who is massively underestimated, although certainly not by Betis or us, as we paid €30m for him.”

Ancelotti also wanted to explain his decision to start with Arkadiusz Milik over Dries Mertens, who came on and scored a late equaliser for the Partenopei and voiced his displeasure about not featuring from the start afterwards.

“Our plan in the attacking phase of the game doesn’t change, whether it is Milik or Mertens. Mertens is better at going between the lines and Milik is better from the crosses,” he added.

“I’d also be worried if Mertens said that he would be happy to be on the bench but it is something that we can talk about.”