Antonio Conte set to be named Real Madrid coach

After Real Madrid’s 5-1 defeat to Barcelona in Sunday’s El Clasico, Julen Lopetegui is set to be sacked as boss of Los Blancos and Antonio Conte installed as coach.

The Basque coach was hanging by a threat after a run of poor results which culminated in defeat at the Camp Nou.

Lopetegui has apparently said goodbye to his players, and will be official let go on Monday after Real Madrid President Florentino Perez has met with his fellow directors.

Following that announcement Santiago Solari will likely take temporary charge of the first team for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey game against Melilla, before Conte is brought on board.

Conte recently resolved his contract dispute with former club Chelsea, which now frees him up to take over at another club without taking a financial loss.