Arsenal and Barcelona on alert with Roma willing to listen to offers for Turkey international

Arsenal are among the favourites to land Roma winger Cengiz Under as early as January, with the Giallorossi prepared to entertain offers of €50 million to part ways with the Turk.

The Gunners are not alone in their pursuit of the 21-year-old however, with both Manchester clubs and Barcelona reportedly monitoring his situation in the Italian capital.

Corriere dello Sport understands Arsenal want to renew their interest in Under from the summer while Barcelona are unhappy with Malcom, who was the subject of an intense bidding war between the Catalan giants and Roma.

Roma are under pressure to sell Under in order to address other areas of need on the transfer market, with the player’s sale thought to be enough to facilitate sporting director Monchi.

Athletic Club winger Iker Munain could arrive as a direct replacement for Under should he leave in the coming months.