Atletico Madrid set their sights on Inter outcast

Atletico Madrid are ready to test Inter’s resolve with a January bid for striker Gabriel Barbosa, who is currently on loan at former club Santos.

The 22-year-old was lauded as the next Brazilian superstar when he came to prominence in his homeland, but a lack of first team opportunities with the Nerazzurri saw him return to Santos on loan.

Globoesporte is now reporting Spanish giants Atletico Madrid could be prepared to offer ‘Gabigol’ a second chance in Europe with a timely offer to Inter in January.

Gabigol is due to return to Italy in the winter at the conclusion of the season in Brazil, giving Atleti the chance they’ve wanted to poach the forward and acclimatise him to La Liga.

Santos are thought to be keen on keeping the striker beyond this season and will look to negotiate with Inter over a price, but concede they may struggle to compete financially with Europe’s elite.

Gabigol has scored 15 league goals in 29 appearances on his return to Santos.