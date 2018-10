Barcelona sit alone atop Group B of the Champions League after Rafinha came back to haunt former club Inter in a 2-0 victory for the Spanish side on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at the Nerazzurri, and he made them rue their decision not to keep him by firing home in the 32nd minute after a fine pass by Luis Suarez, while Jordi Alba rounded out the result in the closing minutes.