Barcelona v Inter: Official Line-Ups

First place in Group B is up for grabs on Wednesday night when Inter travel to the Camp Nou for a clash with Spanish giants Barcelona.

The Nerazzurri and Blaugrana enter the contest having won both their Champions League matches this season, and a victory for either side would give them the upper hand in the race for top spot.

Inter enter the contest flying high after defeating AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina on Sunday, but they’ll come up against a Barcelona side that thrashed Sevilla 4-2 a day earlier.

Barcelona (4-3-3): Ter Stegen; Sergi Roberto, Piqué, Lenglet, Jordi Alba; Rakitic, Busquets, Arthur; Rafinha, Suarez, Coutinho

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Candreva, Borja Valero, Perisic; Icardi