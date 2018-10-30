Batistuta: My only career regret is what happened at Roma

As he reflected back on his exceptional career this week, much of which was spent in Serie A, Gabriel Batistuta has admitted that his only regret was not winning more titles with what he believes was an ‘unbeatable’ Roma side.

The 49-year-old arrived in the peninsula in 1991, joining Fiorentina where he spent nine successful years as he won the hearts of the Viola faithful, before departing in 2000 to join the Giallorossi.

It was in the Eternal City that he finally got his hands on a Scudetto, one he was delighted about, while also looking back on his favourite Fiorentina goal and the chances he didn’t take to leave Tuscany.

“I had a lot of offers from the biggest teams but I didn’t want to do that and I liked to have a challenge with an underdog. Looking back on it, it seems like a stupid reason but I liked the challenge,” he told La Domenica Sportiva as they filmed a documentary about his career.

“The goal that I enjoyed the most and which binds me to the Fiorentina fans is the one at Wembley. Nobody gave us a chance but instead, we went and won with Arsenal in our group.

“What regrets do I have? For me, the biggest one is not winning another Scudetto with Roma because we were almost an unbeatable team at that time.”

The Argentine has also been worryingly in the news in recent years for his health struggles with his legs and knees but has provided a positive update on his condition.

“My knees are fine now, I can walk. When I played, I never gave myself time off,” he admitted. “Looking back now, I would have preferred to have played a few less games.”