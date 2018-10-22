Biglia: VAR should have been used for Nainggolan tackle

After being involved in a challenge with Inter midfielder Radja Nainggolan in the Derby della Madonnina, AC Milan playmaker Lucas Biglia has revealed that he would liked VAR to have intervened.

The 32-year-old received a yellow card in the 1-0 defeat after a foul on the former Belgian international but the Rossoneri midfielder felt that his Nerazzurri counterpart could have received a red card for using his studs on the Argentine in the tackle.

“I’m not here to judge, the referee decides. Maybe VAR could have intervened [something that it cannot be used for] and certainly playing 70 minutes on a yellow card impacted me,” Biglia told Sky Sport Italia.

“I did not go at Nainggolan, I wanted to complete the pass and in the end I talked to the just referee. It finished there and then.”

Biglia then reflected on the performance of AC Milan in the derby defeat and he cited a lack of confidence for the Rossoneri’s second defeat in the 2018/19 Serie A season.

“We faced a strong team like Inter and after some mistakes, we lost a bit of confidence. Now we are thinking about the Europa League,” he concluded.