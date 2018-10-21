Chievo v Atalanta: Official Line-Ups

Gian Piero Ventura is back in Serie A and faces Atalanta at the Stadio Marcantonio Bentegodi in his first game in charge of Chievo.

The hosts are currently bottom of the table with -1 points, but things aren’t much better for La Dea, who are just above the drop zone.

Ventura’s first Chievo starting lineup is very similar to the usual of his predecessor Lorenzo D’Anna, not being able to count on Nenad Tomovic, Joel Obi, Emanuele Giaccherini and Fabrizio Cacciatore, all sidelined with an injury. Ventura went with a 4-4-2 system, with Manuel Pucciarelli and Marius Stepinski chosen up front.

Gian Piero Gasperini has gone with his usual three man defence, with Alejandro Gomez next to Musa Barrow leading the line with Josip Ilicic preferred to Mario Pasalic and Emiliano Rigoni in the number 10 role. Gianluca Mancini starts in defence, with Andrea Masiello being injured.

Chievo: Sorrentino; Depaoli, Bani, Rossettini, Barba; Birsa, Rigoni, Radovanovic, Jarozsynski; Pucciarelli, Stepinski.

Atalanta: Gollini; Toloi, Palomino, Mancini; Castagne, Freuler, de Roon, Gosens; Ilicic; A. Gomez, Barrow.