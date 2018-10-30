Cristiano Ronaldo: I didn’t join Juventus for money

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo explained he didn’t join the Bianconeri for money, but rather due to a breakdown in his relationship with Real Madrid.

The Portuguese star left the Spanish giants for €100 million over the summer, and he has so far repaid the Italian club with seven goals in 10 Serie A matches.

Ronaldo stated Juve’s desire played a key role in his decision to join, along with Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez’s willingness to let him go.

“I didn’t join Juventus for money,” he told France Football. “I earned the same amount at [Real] Madrid, if not more. However, I wasn’t considered the same way as I was before at Real Madrid.

“Inside the club, especially President Florentino Perez, it wasn’t like it was at the beginning. I felt like Cristiano Ronaldo for the first four or five years, but not after that.

“Then when news that I wanted to leave started to circulate, I got the feeling that Perez wouldn’t block me.

“The president looked at me as if I wasn’t indispensable. Our relationship never went beyond business, he never said anything to me that came from the heart.”

Ronaldo explained that recent rape allegations have taken a toll on his personal life, as his mother and sister have taken it the hardest.

“It’s clear this story is interfering with my life,” he added. “I have a partner, four kids and a family that is very close to me, along with a stellar reputation.

“One day the truth will come to light, but I had to explain things to my girlfriend, while my son Cristiano Jr is too young to understand it.

“It’s worse for my mother and sister. They are stunned and angry. This is the first time I’ve seen them like this.”