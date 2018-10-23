CSKA Moscow fans injured in escalator accident ahead of Roma clash

A reported collapsed escalator in Rome’s Repubblica Metro station has left as many as 20 CSKA Moscow fans injured.

The Russian side take on Roma in a Group G Champions League match, but thoughts have turned to those injured as reports indicate five are in serious condition.

This has just happened with CSKA fans in Rome after an escalator broke down. Multiple fans have reportedly been injured. pic.twitter.com/LNRfcKqjRF — Artur Petrosyan (@arturpetrosyan) October 23, 2018

Early reports suggest a large group of drunk fans started jumping on the escalator until it gave way. The station has since been closed with police, ambulances and fire crews all surveying the damage.

One fan is at risk of having their foot partially amputated due to injuries received in the incident. Adding to the tension in the city is reports of clashes outside the stadium according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Police forces intervened in incidents at the Piazza Mancini, with 15 Roma Ultras identified. Three fans – two CSKA and one Roma – have been taken into custody, while there are reports one Russian fan has been stabbed.

Local authorities are on hand trying to keep fans of both teams away from each other, as clashes were expected after the two sides were involved in incidents back in September 2014.