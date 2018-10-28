Di Francesco: Napoli deserved their point against Roma

Although disappointed to concede a late goal in Roma’s 1-1 draw at Napoli, Eusebio Di Francesco admitted that the home side were full value for their point.

Napoli did have the better of proceedings throughout but looked like they would come up short after conceding to Stephan El Shaarawy’s early goal.

However, Dries Mertens struck with a close range volley in injury time to rescue a point, one that even Roma’s coach begrudgingly acknowledged was merited.

“We are sorry to have conceded a goal in the 90th minute but Napoli deserved it in the end for what they put into the match. Sometimes we risked more against their high pressure because we knew that if we could break through we would be dangerous,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“In the second half, we struggled bit more even though we had our chances but as I said, I think that in the long run, Napoli deserved to draw.

“I think we put in a great performance and although technically, we weren’t too good, we kept fighting and worked hard throughout in difficult circumstances. It is only the 13th game and we know we can improve.”

Di Francesco also called for some patience when judging his side and hinted that the result may have been different had they not lost Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas to injury in a game in which both had played well.

“We are still growing up with so many players and they need to absorb our concepts and ideas. We always want to get a good result and play well,” he added.

“At times tonight we did that against a team who are in very good form, while at other times we had too many problems. Losing De Rossi and Manolas put us in difficulty.”