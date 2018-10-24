Dybala: Beating Manchester United at Old Trafford is incredible

Basking in the glow of his match-winning goal against Manchester United, Juventus ace Paulo Dybala admitted it was a source of great satisfaction to be decisive in such a historic fixture.

He netted the only goal of the game when a blocked Juan Cuadrado strike fell to his feet to score his fifth goal in his last five Champions League games on a night when he celebrated his 150th appearance.

Although he did come up with the crucial goal, the ex-Palermo man was keen to highlight the role of the Juventus defence and is pleased to be on track for an early qualification from a tough group.

“It’s an incredible result here at Old Trafford against an historic team. We were incredible in the first half, we had a lot of space. We were very good in defence and this is important,” the Argentine said in the Old Trafford mixed zone.

“I hoped that we’d score one more goal. We’re closer to the last eight and if we win the next game we will qualify.”

Dybala’s goal also brought Juventus their first win over the Red Devils since a 1-0 victory in the same competition in December 1997.