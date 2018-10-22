Gattuso: AC Milan can take many positives from Inter defeat

Despite ending up on the losing side, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso feels the Rossoneri can take a lot of positives from the result.

Both sides had first half goals ruled out for offside, in a match void of clear cut chances but Mauro Icardi got on the end of a Matias Vecino cross in the time added on to give Inter a 1-0 win and all three points.

“We took a step back in technical terms but we took a step forward mentally,” Gattuso said. “Inter did a little more than us, they deserved the win, but our performance is not something to dismiss. I really liked the team’s attitude.

“We suffered a bit from Inter\s physicality and pressure, and then they scored in their best moment.

“There are so many positive things to take from this match. Playing with this mentality and this desire is something to highlight. The regret comes from the last 15 minutes… we could have done better.”

Another mistake from Gianluigi Donnarumma ultimately cost Milan a point, and questions have been raised about the youngster continuing as Rossoneri No.1

“Gigi has made a few mistakes,” Gattuso went on. “But also Musacchio. Everyone is a little at fault. And when you lose, the first person at fault is the coach.

“Higuain was a bit nervous, but we didn’t do enough to put him in the best position to score goals.”