Gattuso: AC Milan can’t make the mistake of being afraid

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has advised his side not to fear Inter when they do battle on Sunday.

The two side’s will square off in a highly-anticipated Derby della Madoninna, as the Nerazzurri have won six in a row in all competitions, while the Rossoneri are undefeated in their last nine competitive matches.

Gattuso has worked on getting his players in the right mindset for the encounter, as he believes they have what it takes to get one over on their rivals.

“The coach must bring tranquility to the team, and I’ve forced myself to create a calm environment all week,” he told the assembled press at his pre-match press conference.

“I didn’t put any pressure on my players, and they trained with a lot of desire.

“We worked well, but it’s obvious Inter are strong as they’ve shown it in the Champions League. They have strong values, they’re physical and have a lot of quality.

“However we can’t make the mistake of being afraid. The last derby was like that.

“Therefore we must respect them, but not fear them. We must play like we know, and in that sense we must show that we have improved.”

Gattuso isn’t banking on one player to decide the encounter, as he believes it will be the collective that decides the derby.

“These are games that you win with great plays, great preparation and a bit of luck,” he added.

“One player won’t decide it, which is why I will rely on the collective, not just Higuain.

“Either Gonzalo creates a goal like [George] Weah where he does everything himself, or someone will have to pass him the ball.”