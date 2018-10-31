Gattuso: AC Milan improved after Donnarumma miracle

AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was satisfied after a 2-1 victory over Genoa lifted his side to fourth in Serie A, and reserved praise for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Having raced into an early lead courtesy of Suso, the Rossoneri were pegged back by an Alessio Romagnoli own goal, only for the centre-back to make amends with a stunning volley in stoppage time to seal the win.

However, with the score at 1-1 late on, Donnarumma pulled off a superb low save to deny Genoa winger Darko Lazovic, and Gattuso saw it as the highlight of an improved second half display.

“We did not start well but we got there in the end,” the former Pisa coach declared in his post match press conference at the Stadio San Siro.

“Today’s match was not easy and after a defensive mistake, Donnarumma made a miracle save on Lazovic, so let’s enjoy this moment.

“I congratulate the lads, we are happy with our position in the table. As a coach I have to stress that we can continue to improve though, because today we had chances but Genoa also had opportunities to hurt us.”

The victory sees Milan leapfrog Lazio on goal difference and occupy the final Champions League spot, with 18 points from 10 matches.