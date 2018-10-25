Gattuso: I see a fragile and frightened AC Milan team

After defeat in the derby on Sunday and a 2-1 loss to Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday night, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was upset with his teams performance and worried about their change in mentality.

A goalkeeping error from Pepe Reina allowed Toni Sanabria to tap the ball home just half an hour in, then Giovani Lo Celso bagged the second, curling the ball into the top corner from 20 yards out. Patrick Cutrone pulled one back with seven minutes left, while Samu Castillejo was sent off in time added on.

“The defeat doesn’t hurt,” Gattuso told the press. “It is the performance and how we played which hurts. The way we took to the field. It’s hard for a coach to go home and think about tonight’s game. We can’t perform like that.

“Right now, what has me more worried, and it isn’t an excuse, is the fragility and mentality. It isn’t a question of changing systems. I see a fragile and frightened team, that has all all the certainty they has 25 days ago.

“We have to look at why the light has suddenly been turned off. If against Inter the tram had a malice and mentality, then today I saw a team that is in difficulty in all respects. Today we had a non-Milan performance, and no matter what happens there will be no problems.

“It is as if we are on a carousel. We played with three upfront, four, tried Casillejo behind the striker. It isn’t a question of formations, the team has lost its identity. Two matches I haven’t seen the midfield.

“We are doing wrong what we were doing well. It’s a performance that has me perplexed.”

Looking at some of the player performances, Gonzalo Higuain was one who was absent for the majority, though the coach doesn’t feel he is entirely to blame.

“He [Higuain] is definitely not going through his best moment of form right now,” Gattuso went on. “But this is the case for the whole team.

“He is paying the price. There haven’t been many balls of late, and we only started to cross in the last 10-15 minutes. We have to put him in a position to make him work in the last 16 metres.”