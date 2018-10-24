Gattuso offended by accusations that AC Milan played for a draw against Inter

Ahead of AC Milan’s Europa League match with Real Betis, Rossoneri coach Gennaro Gattuso again defended his team and goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma after their loss in the derby against Inter.

A stoppage time goal from Mauro Icardi gave Inter a 1-0 win with Donnarumma being caught in no man’s land, and subsequently the press and fans accusing Gattuso of playing for a draw.

“I don’t feel betrayed by my players,” Gattuso told the press. “There are dynamics in football that can’t be explained. I’m offended when people say we played for a draw.

“A team in a difficult moment hasn’t be able to express itself properly. How can you say that we set up for a draw? How do you even prepare for a draw?

“I don’t agree with those people who say Donnarumma should be benched. He is improving and is more reliable than last year. I make the choices but I don’t go behind the back of the fans.

“I see a quiet person, who had a family tragedy the day before yesterday then his grandmother passed. You have to show that personality and not think too much about things [in football]. Mistakes can happen.

“We weren’t good at giving the ball to Higuain. About 30 percent was his fault, and 70 percent the teams fault and mine. This is because we didn’t know how to exploit our opportunities. I didn’t see much from Inter either.

“We know there are demands put on us, and we have to pay more attention, and need to be ready. Making as few mistakes as possible.

“There were many mistakes leading up to the goal in the derby, not just from Donnarumma, and we must improve in training at Milanello. I’ve lost six matches in Serie A, and it seems like I have lost them all.

“That suits me though, as I am the manager and the one responsible, not the players, which suits me just fine. I’m a young coach who has only been training for five years, and I can still improve.

“I am happy when we win, not when the players say nice things about me.”