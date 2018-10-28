Gattuso: The AC Milan players are behind me

After the vital win over Sampdoria, AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso was delighted with the spirit his side displayed in the 3-2 win, coming from behind to secure the three points.

Patrick Cutrone opened the scoring for the hosts, before a quick double from Riccardo Saponara and Fabio Quagliarella put Samp in front. However, Milan rallied and Gonzalo Higuain then Suso scored to earn all three points for the Rossoneri.

“I want to congratulate the players, as they are the ones who took to the field,” Gattuso told the press. “It’s right that when you don’t win you blame the coach.

“If I saw a signal from the team, that they weren’t backing me, and with the relationship I have with the club, I would take a step back. But I won’t need to, as I know the team are following me, so I’ll keep working.

“We were good tonight, but when you play with four attackers and two midfielder, the way you build attacks is different.

“Sampdoria’s second goal was really nice. Credit should be given to the team who scored against a Samp that doesn’t concede much.”

Patrick Cutrone and Gonzalo Higuain started in attack together, both getting on the scoresheet, with the former assisting the latter for Milan’s second.

“We didn’t win because we changed formation,” Gattuso went on. “We combined technique and competitive anger, which resulted in a good performance.

“It’s still early, we have to see if we can go on like this, so wait seven to eight games before judging.”

The win has eased the pressure on Gattuso, who was rumoured to be hanging on to his job by a threat following the defeats to Inter and Real Betis.

“We can get better,” he said. “But there is a lot of pressure. I hear the rumours, and even things I say don’t help. But everything is calm on my part.”