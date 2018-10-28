Gattuso to ditch 4-3-3 formation in AC Milan’s clash with Sampdoria

With his job almost certainly on the line, AC Milan boss Gennaro Gatusso is reportedly set to move away from his usual 4-3-3 formation, in favour of a 4-4-2 when Sampdoria visit the Stadio San Siro on Sunday.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two matches, first the Derby della Madonnina against Inter last week, and then their Europa League match against Real Betis on Thursday.

Gattuso has stuck to a 4-3-3 since he took over from Vinceno Montella 11 months ago, but with performances lacking, and apparent dressing room unrest, he is set to move away from that formation on Sunday. As a result, Diego Laxalt is expected to come into the midfield, with Patrick Cutrone partnering Gonzalo Higuain up front.

Speculation has been rife that should Gattuso not win against Sampdoria he will be replaced on the Milan bench, with Roberto Donadoni the main candidate to take over, though rumours that Arsene Wenger could be handed the job have also surfaced.

EXPECTED MILAN XI (4-4-2): G. Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodríguez; Suso, Kessie, Biglia, Laxalt; Cutrone, Higuain