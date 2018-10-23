Icardi: I’ll evaluate offers but I’m happy at Inter

Inter captain Mauro Icardi is very happy in Milan, though that doesn’t mean he won’t consider other offers should they come in.

The Argentine made headlines by deciding the Derby della Madoninna on Sunday, as his winner in stoppage time helped gave Inter a 1-0 win over rivals AC Milan.

Rumours have linked Icardi with a switch to Real Madrid, and while the striker admits he’s happy in Milan, he refused to rule out a possible move away.

“There are a lot of rumours, but I am happy at Inter,” he told OndaCero. “When those offers come in I’ll evaluate them.

“However, I’m very happy here.”

The Nerazzurri face Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday, and Icardi is confident his side has what it takes to take down the Spanish giants.

“It’s a shame [Lionel] Messi won’t play,” he added. “It’s always great to face star players like him.

“He is the best player in the world. However, we know that it’s a big loss for them and that we can take them on face-to-face.

“We know that we have the quality to do so.”