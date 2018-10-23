Icardi: Returning to Barcelona is special

Inter captain Mauro Icardi is excited to finally get the chance to play at the Campo Nou when the Nerazzurri take on Barcelona on Wednesday.

The Argentine played in the Blaugrana youth ranks from 2008 to 2011 before joining Sampdoria and then Inter.

Icardi insists he has no regrets over his decision to leave, though he admits it will be special to play against the side that helped him develop as a man and a player.

“I’ve never played in this stadium [Camp Nou],” he told the assembled press ahead of Wednesday’s match. “I had the chance to play for Sampdoria in the Joan Gamper Trophy, but I was called up to the national team.

“It will be special. As special as returning to Barcelona, where I began my playing career. I’ve never thought about what would have happened had I stayed. I haven’t given it a second thought, and I’m very happy with my decision.

“My time at Barcelona was very important for my career, as I grew as a player and as a man. I can only thank everyone, because it allowed me to be who I am today.”

Reports have linked Icardi with a move to Real Madrid, but he made it clear that he wants to remain at Inter for the long haul.

“I repeat it every week,” he added. “You know what my intentions are.

“I am very happy in Milan and my family is happy. At this time I have no need or desire to leave Inter.

“Offers are always coming in, but I am the captain and I want to defend my colours.”